CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Treasurer is auctioning off unclaimed items, such as coins, unique jewelry and baseball cards next month.
The auction will be held Monday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Lincoln Stage, 801 East Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, IL.
Thousands of unclaimed items worth more than $150,000 are up for grabs, officials said. The items include:
-an 1854 Indian Princess three-dollar gold coin
-a 1984 Chicago Cubs baseball signed by Ryne Sandberg
-a 1893 World's Columbian Exposition Ticket
A live auction preview will be held at the Illinois State Capitol on Monday from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Another live auction preview will be held on August 5th at the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The live auction booklet is available to preview online; click here to check it out.
Illinois unclaimed property auction items available for viewing online
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More