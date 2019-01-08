BUSINESS

Sears likely headed for liquidation after 126 years in business, reports say

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
According to reports, Sears officially plans to liquidate. After several failed attempts to stay afloat, the Hoffman Estates-based company is the latest victim of American's changing shopping habits.

The reopening of the Sears in west suburban Oak Brook was heralded by the company as the first grand opening of full-line store since 2004.

Now, the company may be marking a different milestone, depending an ongoing hearing Tuesday. The future of Sears is up in the air.

A few weeks ago, Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert submitted a last-minute, $4.4 billion bid in an effort to buy the retailer and keep it alive. But according to published reports, the bid fell short and did not meet broader creditor approval.

On Thursday, the retailer's parent company, Sears Holding Corp, asked a federal bankruptcy judge in New York to move to its last option: liquidation.

Sears and Kmart currently are poised to become the latest victims of nation's changing shopping habits, pending any more last-minute saves.

The retail giant filed for bankruptcy protection last October. An auction for Sears assets is not due until next week.

