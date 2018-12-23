Sabatino's restaurant in Old Irving Park closes after 41 years

Landmark restaurant Sabatino's on Chicago's Northwest Side closed Sunday night after more than four decades.Friends and family filled the restaurant for the last dinner and say goodbye to the owners, brothers Angelo and Enzo Pagni.Reservations at the Old Irving Park neighborhood restaurant had been nearly impossible to get since the owners announced their plans to close a few months ago.The Pagni brothers came to Chicago from Italy as teenagers and have owned the restaurant together for 41 years.However, their children have other careers and no one can take over."I am ready to spend time at home ... drive the wife crazy," said Enzo Pagni.For regular customers, it is a sad end of an era."There's not another restaurant in Chicago like this, no one can hold a candle to this place," said regular Lois Waterhouse."Never in all these years have I had a bad meal, always great service and great food," said regular customer Joe Angelestri.For longtime employees, it's a bittersweet time.Head chef Jose Ramos had been there for 40 years.The owners say they've tried to help find employees new jobs.As for the brothers, their plans are wide open."It's a word I hate to use, retirement. I don't think I'm done," Angelo Pagni said.