Suburban mom turns daughter's hair care, skin irritation struggles into small business

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Renosha Hill discovered most children's hair care products irritated her 8-year-old daughter Reagan's skin. So she started her own small business to create a solution."She was just digging and scratching and bleeding," Hill said.Now Reagan is the face of Reagan Sanai Natural Hair Essentials. With a career in health care administration, Hill pivoted as so many African Americans have done to find another path out of necessity and love for her daughter."Never in a million years did I see myself being the owner of a kids' hair care line," she said.Five years ago, Hill began educating herself and experimenting with natural products. Out of that learning and experimentation, the line was born."It healed her skin and her hair started growing," Hill said. "The issue is she needs something more natural and organic for her skin."Hill also educates customers as she found other parents of African American children struggling with the same thing, including adoptive mom Leanna Kreutz in Kentucky. Kreutz has used Regan Sanai for years."I feel like it starts early, to have some self-confidence and to just be proud as a woman, so I love it. I love that she loves her hair," Kreutz said."I want Reagan to have self-love, to know that you are beautiful no matter what," Hill said.Hill plans to expand manufacturing to help more children of color feel good about themselves.