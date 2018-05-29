STARBUCKS

Thousands of Starbucks stores close early for company-wide anti-bias training

EMBED </>More Videos

Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while sitting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company will close thousands of stores on May 29 for racial-bias education. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)

Danny Clemens
SEATTLE --
Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while waiting for a business meeting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company closed thousands of stores on Tuesday, May 29, for racial-bias education.

The Seattle-based chain decided to shutter its company-owned locations and corporate offices within the United States to train its nearly 175,000 employees.

A sign on one Chicago store said the location was closing so employees could "reconnect with our mission and share ideas about how to make Starbucks even more welcoming."

Licensed stores that are not owned by Starbucks, including locations at airports, on college and private business campuses and within grocery stores, were not required to close. Starbucks said it will also make its company-commissioned education materials available to those partners.

Starbucks said the training will "address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome." The curriculum was developed through collaboration with representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations.

"The company's founding values are based on humanity and inclusion," Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in an April news release. "We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer."

MarketWatch estimates the closure will cost the chain $12 million in revenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodstarbucksu.s. & worldrace relationscoffeerestaurants
STARBUCKS
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Starbucks across Chicago close to train workers on examining bias
Starbucks closes stores for anti-bias training
Local coffee shops see opportunity in Starbucks' Tuesday afternoon closure
More starbucks
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News