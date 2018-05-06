Tronc to recognize Chicago Tribune union

CHICAGO (WLS) --Tronc, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, has agreed to allow its newsrooms to unionize.
The agreement means the Tribune, six other local papers plus its design and production studio, will gain union recognition under the Chicago Tribune Guild.
More than 85 percent of all newsroom workers signed cards saying they wanted union representation.
They will divide into three bargaining units, the Tribune and Redeye, the other papers and the design and production studio.
https://t.co/P690HJTXW7 pic.twitter.com/2DKEh6NWsc— Chicago Tribune Guild (@CTGuild) May 7, 2018
https://t.co/jyCgbzcpFo pic.twitter.com/ToJba51H4B— Chicago Tribune Guild (@CTGuild) May 7, 2018