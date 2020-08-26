Women's Restaurant Week aims to support, highlight businesses in Chicago amid pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is Women's Equality Day and the kickoff to Women's Restaurant Week in the Chicago area.
Several Chicagoland food spots will offer special meals and deals throughout the week. You can dine-in, curbside pick up or have the meals delivered.
Women's Restaurant Week is led by the Chicago JBF "Let's Talk" Forum and the goal is to highlight and support female-owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Women's restaurant week will run Wednesday, August 26 through Monday, August 31.
Partial list of Women's Restaurant Week Participants:
*Mary Aregoni (Saigon Sisters)
*Deann Bayless (Frontera Group)
*Christine Cikowski (Honey Butter Fried Chicken)
*Dana Cree (Pretty Cool Ice Cream)
*Diana Davila (Mi Tocaya)
*Rohini Dey (Vermilion), JBF trustee and Let's Talk founder
*Sophie Evanoff (Vanille Patisserie)
*Theresa Ging (Sugar Bliss Cakes)
*Mindy Gohr (Bittersweet)
*Sandra Holl (Floriole)
*Beverly Kim (Parachute, Wherewithall)
*Jennifer Kim (Passerotto)
*Amy & Clodagh Lawless (The Dearborn)
*Julia Momose (Kumiko)
*Carrie Nahabedian (Brindille)
*Cy and Natinski Oldham (Fat Cat Chicago)
*Mervet Nolte (Sizzles)
*Tigist Reda (Demera Chicago)
*Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe)
Visit the Women's Restaurant Week website for a full list of restaurants, updates and offers.
