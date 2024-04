C2E2: Comic convention celebrates 15 years in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- C2E2 is returning to McCormick Place this weekend. That's the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, a big celebration of pop culture.

Christopher D'Lando, the event manager at ReedPop joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming convention. D'Lando said tickets are still available. For more information or tickets, click here.