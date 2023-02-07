Timeless 'Les Miserables' musical comes to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

Looking for things to do in Chicago? "Les Miserables" is coming to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A classic is about to come to life on stage in Chicago.

"Les Miserables" takes us back to 19th century France, and is about an ex-convict seeking redemption. He ends up changing lives along the way.

Two of the people you will see on stage are from Chicago! Matt Crowle and Emily Somé joined ABC7 to discuss the show and which roles they play in it.

Somé recently graduated from Northwestern University and this show is her national tour debut.

Crowle has done a lot of theatre in Chicago, and talked about what he likes about performing in the area.

Some 70 million people have seen "Les Miserables" worldwide. The performers also discussed how it feels to be a part of such a timeless musical.

"Les Miserables" runs from Feb. 15 through March 5 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. It's recommended for ages 6 and up and tickets start at $52.50.