Video shows burglar break into Cafe Utjeha on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows a man breaking into a café on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning.

The burglary took place at the Café Utjeha in the 5300-block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Chicago police said a male suspect pried open a rear door to the café with a crowbar and then gained entry into the business, stole cash and then fled the scene.

The owner of the cafe shared surveillance video of the burglar.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

