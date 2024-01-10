  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera at Logan Square coffee shop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 4:27AM
Smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera at NW Side coffee shop
A Logan Square, Chicago smash-and-grab burglary was caught on video at Brew Brew Cafe and Tea at 3833 West Diversey Avenue.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coffee shop burglary on the city's Northwest Side was caught on camera on Monday night.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect using a large brick to break the front glass of Brew Brew Cafe and Tea in the Logan Square neighborhood's 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Police said it happened at about 11:30 p.m., and the cash register was taken.

This is the second such incident for the business, which was robbed back in November. No one is in custody for the Monday night burglary.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW