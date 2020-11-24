Education

12-year-old boy genius accepted at Georgia Tech, has dreams of going to Mars

ATLANTA -- A 12-year-old boy in Atlanta has dreams of going to Mars. Those dreams are not far-fetched, as the boy has already been accepted into college.

Caleb Anderson is not your typical 12-year-old.

He is currently enrolled in high school and takes classes at a local technical college. In the fall of 2021, he expects to enroll at Georgia Tech.

One day he hopes to travel to Mars, but first he's got some other lofty goals.

"Try to get my master's at Georgia Tech. Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I'll probably get my PhD at MIT, and then I think I'll start working at either NASA or SpaceX," Caleb said in an interview with WSB.

His mother, Claire Anderson, said she noticed something was different with Caleb when he was a baby.

"At three weeks old, I did notice that Caleb was trying to mimic some of my words... By four months, he was picking up basic signs," she recalled.

Caleb could read at 6 months old. He started taking college classes at the age of 10.

"He's kind of always been this way, where he'll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don't expect to see that from a three-year-old," Caleb's father, Kobi Anderson, said. "That's kind of been our road, our journey."

TV Host Steve Harvey recently learned about Caleb and agreed to pay for his college tuition.
