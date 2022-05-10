Oakland's 'California Rowing Club' prepares ​​collegiate rowers for national teams

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rowers from all across the U.S. and the world join the California Rowing Club (CRC) to develop technically and physically. It's this world-class training that helps them land coveted spots on national teams.
"I'm training with California Rowing Club, and hopefully going for the Paris 2024 Olympics," said Olympian Justin Best.
"The long-term goal is Paris," explained Olympian Ben Davison. "The short-term goal is to race at the world championships this year and have a good result."
CRC exists to provide the development opportunity for collegiate rowers to make the leap from university rowing to Under-23 and Senior National Team competition. However, there isn't an age limit on who can row and how far they can go.
"You can row your whole life, we have people competing in their 90s," explained CRC's head coach Michael Teti. "I rowed in three Olympics personally...it's just fun. And you could do it forever."
The CRC gives those who accept the Olympic challenge the opportunity to achieve theirs in honor of the late T. Gary Rogers, a U.C. Berkeley oarsman. He attempted to make the 1964 Olympic rowing team, but found few options for Olympic-level training on the west coast.
Unfortunately, he was unable to fulfill his Olympic aspirations. Today, the CRC ensures that rowers from across the globe can follow their dreams backed with proper preparation.
"We're in Oakland, so the weather obviously is fantastic," explained Teti. "The water in the morning is typically flat, and it's really good to roll on. We have about a 12-mile stretch of water that we can roll in all day, all that plus the facilities, you know, it's a home run."
While strengthening physical and technical skills, the CRC promotes camaraderie.
"You meet wonderful people, you go to great places, but everyone wants to make the boat go faster," explained Best. "You're doing it with your friends. You're doing it with your, you know, longtime teammates, like that's the best feeling."
