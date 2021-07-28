Calumet City shooting involving Chicago police officers leaves 1 dead, officer injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers assigned to a task force were involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in suburban Calumet City.The police shooting took place in the 1600-block of South Sibley Boulevard at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. One male died in the shooting, and one officer was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.The officers involved in the shooting were assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force, police said. One of the officers is assigned to CPD's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Illinois State Police are handling the criminal investigation and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be conducting a use of force investigation.Police have not released any additional information on the incident.