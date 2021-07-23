chicago proud

Calumet City firefighters, police honored for apartment fire rescue

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- The bravery of 12 Calumet City firefighters and four police officers was honored Thursday.

They rescued people trapped in a burning apartment building, on the upper floors.


They were honored by the city Thursday night. One woman who lived there, and who they rescued, said she never knew fear like that before.

The rescuers received the Unit Citation Award from the mayor and city council.
