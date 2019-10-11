Calumet City mall to resume normal operations after 2 injured in drive-by shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A mall in south suburban Calment City will resume normal operations, with extra security and additional police patrols, Friday after two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot near the entrance of Macy's at the River Oaks Center Mall, according to the Calumet Police Department.

Police said a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were seriously injured in the shooting. Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall.

Police said its still unclear what provoked the shooting.

Workers and shoppers said they thought the shooter was inside the mall at first. An employee of Macy's said she heard the gunshots and there have been too many problems at this mall.

"I'm just worried, am I going to be able to keep a job, do I want to keep coming to this job. Is this going to keep happening, this is just sad," said Joy Watson, Macy's employee. "This is how I provide for my children, so to know that I can't come to work and feel safe is the scariest thing ever."

The mall went on lockdown as people inside panicked and ran for cover.

Mall officials said they're cooperating with the Calumet Police Department's as they continue their investigation.

No one is in custody.
