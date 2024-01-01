WATCH LIVE

Body found near Calumet River on South Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 1, 2024 11:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found on the Calumet River bank on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said a male person, whose age was not immediately known, was found unresponsive in the 2100 block of East 130th Street, near the water, just before 2 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

