explosion

Video shows aftermath of mysterious Minnesota house explosion; 5 hurt

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the Minnesota explosion about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows mysterious Minnesota house explosion aftermath

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Video footage shows the aftermath from a home explosion in Cambridge, Minnesota Saturday morning.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the house to explode about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.

Five people were hurt Saturday morning, and their injuries are not life-threatening, WCCO reported.

Four of those hurt are in their 40s and the other was in their 20s. Four people were able to escape before firefighters arrived and a fifth person got trapped in the basement, but was rescued. Everyone is expected to be OK.

RELATED: House explodes in Will County, 3 injured, 1 critically, sheriff's office says

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotamysteryexplosionu.s. & worldinvestigation
EXPLOSION
Lawsuit filed in explosion death of 3 men at Starved Rock State Park
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
2 dead, 30 hospitalized in chemical leak in La Porte, TX near Houston
1 killed in house explosion outside Milwaukee
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News