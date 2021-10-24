Video shows aftermath of mysterious Minnesota house explosion; 5 hurt

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Video footage shows the aftermath from a home explosion in Cambridge, Minnesota Saturday morning.Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the house to explode about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.Five people were hurt Saturday morning, and their injuries are not life-threatening,Four of those hurt are in their 40s and the other was in their 20s. Four people were able to escape before firefighters arrived and a fifth person got trapped in the basement, but was rescued. Everyone is expected to be OK.There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.