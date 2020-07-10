accuweather

How to keep food safe during a power outage

When a storm knocks out power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An opened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, according to AccuWeather.

For extended outages, 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot freezer that is fully stocked cold for two days.

Before eating refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs, thoroughly cook them to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any foodborne bacteria that may be present.

If the food was kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, discard it.

Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhomefood safetyhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Health risks of flood waters after hurricanes
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha protests turn deadly with 3 shot, 2 fatally
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
1 dead after Lynwood home invasion
Hurricane Laura packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Show More
Teen sentenced in brutal 2017 Lincolnwood Uber driver murder
IN reports 971 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
Discount Mall vendors share concern over new owner Novak Construction plans
McDonald's to debut first new nugget flavor in nearly 40 years
More TOP STORIES News