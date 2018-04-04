WEATHER

Power line safety tips everyone should know

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you know what to do in the event of downed wires? AccuWeather explains the essentials you should know in case of severe weather. (AccuWeather)

When it comes to power lines, one of the most important safety tips is that you should never touch downed wires, AccuWeather explains. That's because they can still carry a charge and pose danger.

You should always wait for power crew to arrive. If you are in a position where you don't think you can escape without touching the wires, stay put.

Also, make sure you're prepared for power outages, AccuWeather advises. Always have a safety kit ready so you can eat, make purchases and keep kids occupied during outages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagesevere weather
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News