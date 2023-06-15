At least 15 killed in 'mass casualty collision' on highway in Canada: Police

At least 15 people are dead in a "mass casualty collision" that occurred Thursday on a highway in Canada, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway between a semi-truck and a bus near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Multiple hospitals in the region were preparing to receive patients in the wake of the incident, Shared Health in Manitoba said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.