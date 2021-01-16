Pets & Animals

Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.

Some are cubs, others full grown.

One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.

The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.

For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspolar bearsnowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Region 5 in southern IL becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sexual assault lawsuit accusations
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Woman critically injured in Aurora carjacking
Aurora police investigate deadly shooting
Show More
Purple Heart recipient among those charged in Capitol riot
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
IN home of 9th US president getting $1.2M restoration
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
More TOP STORIES News