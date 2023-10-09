Des Plaines traffic: Canadian Pacific train stops on tracks, closes railroad crossings, police say

The Des Plaines Police Department said a Canadian Pacific train stopped on the tracks at Des Plaines River Road and Rand Road.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A stopped train is blocking traffic in the northern suburbs on Monday evening.

The railroad crossings in the 100 block of South Des Plaines River Road and the 1400 block of Rand Road are closed in Des Plaines.

The Des Plaines Police Department said it was notified about a stopped train on the tracks, blocking both intersections, with a maintainer on the way.

Police said the train, which belongs to Canadian Pacific, stopped due to an engine malfunction. No one was injured.

Officials did not immediately say when the railroad crossings may reopen.

Further information was not immediately available.