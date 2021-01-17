riot

Army veteran, Purple Heart recipient from Texas charged in connection to US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- A Texas man accused of participating in a violent overrun of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month is a decorated military veteran, according to Army officials.

Joshua Lollar, 39, from Spring, Texas, faces federal charges after he was seen on Facebook live video clashing with police officers, according to court documents released Friday.

RELATED: Spring man charged in connection with US Capitol riot

"Sgt. Joshua Ryan Lollar served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from Jan. 2002 to Nov. 2009 and completed one combat deployment to Iraq, Mar. 2003 to Mar. 2004, where he received the Purple Heart," an Army spokesman said in a statement to ABC13. "The Army does not tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks and is committed to working closely with the F.B.I. as they identify people who participated in the violent attack on the Capitol to determine if the individuals have any connection to the Army."

Lollar told FBI agents he traveled to Washington and attended the speech given by President Donald Trump at the Ellipse before returning to his car, the agent said. Lollar later got out and followed a crowd headed toward the Capitol. Body camera footage from D.C. Metro police officers showed a man believed to be Lollar wearing a gas mask, gloves and a tan-colored body armor vest, court documents stated.

Lollar's father defended his son when reached by phone Friday afternoon.

"He's not a domestic terrorist or insurrectionist," Grover Lollar told our sister station ABC13. "He went for a rally. They just rushed down there, and he got swept along."

RELATED: Retired Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of killing US Capitol police officer on social media: 'My whole life has changed'

Grover also said his son is a disabled.

"He's a good man," Grover Lollar said. "He's not a criminal."

In a Friday evening pre-trial hearing, the court discussed Lollar's history of psychological issues and if he had to remain in custody until trial. Prosecutors said Lollar's admittance of having guns was an issue that could complicate his release, and until someone else came to court to say his guns were in their possession, they would prefer Lollar remain detained.

Lollar is expected back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

According to the FBI, he is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions. If convicted, he could face a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

He's also charged with obstructing or impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protected functions. If convicted, Lollar could face up to five years in jail with a $250,000 fine.

Lastly he's charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, for which he could be jailed up to six months and pay a $5,000 fine.







RELATED: No public access to US Capitol on Inauguration day, as FBI warns of armed protests in all 50 states

Five people died during the ordeal, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.

This video above is from previous reporting.



Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded



EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasriothouston police departmentprotestpurple heartus capitolstate capitalfbiu.s. & worldasian american & pacific islander heritage monthpresident donald trumparmyveteran
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Region 5 in southern IL becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sexual assault lawsuit accusations
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Woman critically injured in Aurora carjacking
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Show More
Aurora police investigate deadly shooting
Homeowner creates display of polar bears with snow
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
More TOP STORIES News