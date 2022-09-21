3 seriously injured after crash in Gresham neighborhood on South Side, CFD says

Two vehicles are involved in a serious crash on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were seriously injured after a crash on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper7 HD was over the scene at 86th and Carpenter streets in the Gresham neighborhood.

Officials said three people were transported to the hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A 17-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. Two other adults were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.