Woman killed in South Deering crash, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 12:01PM
Woman killed in South Deering crash
Chicago police said a woman was killed in a single-car crash on 106th Street in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a single-car crash in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman was driving an SUV westbound in the 3000-block of East 106th Street at about 2:40 a.m. when police said she struck a pole.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported, police said. Authorities have not released the woman's identity.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

