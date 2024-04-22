Woman killed in South Deering crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a single-car crash on 106th Street in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a single-car crash on 106th Street in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a single-car crash on 106th Street in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a single-car crash on 106th Street in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a single-car crash in the South Deering neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman was driving an SUV westbound in the 3000-block of East 106th Street at about 2:40 a.m. when police said she struck a pole.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported, police said. Authorities have not released the woman's identity.

SEE ALSO: Lawmakers, alderpersons demand 'immediate action' from IDOT for Pulaski Road safety on SW Side

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

SEE ALSO: Driver killed as car, I-90 toll plaza engulfed in flames after crash