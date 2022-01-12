Car crashes into local Southwest Side clinic, breaks through wall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a health clinic in the Brighton Park neighborhood in Chicago.The crash happened on Wednesday morning near Archer Avenue and Sacramento Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.The local office was reportedly closed when the car came crashing through it, breaking through a wall. The car that crashed through the wall was left visibly damaged as well.It is unknown whether the driver of the car was hurt from the incident. The cause of the car crash is also unknown.Police have not provided further information about the car crash or its aftermath.