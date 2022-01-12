car into building

Car crashes into local Southwest Side clinic, breaks through wall

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into local clinic on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a health clinic in the Brighton Park neighborhood in Chicago.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning near Archer Avenue and Sacramento Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.

SEE ALSO | Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon while driving to hospital

The local office was reportedly closed when the car came crashing through it, breaking through a wall. The car that crashed through the wall was left visibly damaged as well.

It is unknown whether the driver of the car was hurt from the incident. The cause of the car crash is also unknown.

Police have not provided further information about the car crash or its aftermath.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkcar crashcar accidentscar accidentcarscaraccidentcar into buildingtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon
2 dead, elderly driver injured in crash outside Midlothian strip mall
Car plows into Niles house after crash
Car slams into historic Oak Park bike shop
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 34,573 new COVID cases, 144 deaths
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
Man charged in Kenosha Co. bar shooting feared for safety: lawyer
Safety violations forcing 80 families out of Matteson hotel
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
Chicago man charged after teen, toddler abducted in Cragin stolen car
Show More
Jon Lester announces retirement after 16 seasons, three World Serie...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot COVID update: Mayor will isolate, work from home
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News