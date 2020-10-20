fatal crash

2 women killed, man injured, in vehicle crash in Logan Square: police

CHICAGO -- Two women were killed and a man injured in a vehicle crash Monday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 10:20 p.m. a 55-year-old driver of a Toyota SUV was driving on Fullerton Avenue when she crashed into a Ford Focus in the 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she also died.

The driver of the Focus, a 33-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit are investigating the crash.

chicago logan square car crash fatal crash
