Car crashes into Evanston laundromat

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a laundromat in north suburban Evanston Tuesday morning.The crash occurred at a laundromat at Howard Street and Elmwood Avenue. The car crashed through the front of the laundromat and Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as bricks and debris were scatted on top of the car and in front of the building.The Evanston Fire Department said no one was injured and structural engineers were on the scene.The cause of the crash is under investigation.