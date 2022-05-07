2nd burglary thwarted at McGrath Acura dealership in Libertyville after business hit hours earlier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglary was thwarted at McGrath Acura in Libertyville after the business was hit hours earlier. Police say multiple cars and dozens of key fobs were stolen from McGrath on Sunday.Similar crimes are happening in the city and other suburbs. Video shows how the next burglary attempt was likely averted."White Audi just made a left turn onto this side street...and he's like turning off onto another street, I think he's doing a pass by," an off-duty police officer who works as a security guard for P4 Security Solutions is heard saying on the video.P4 was called in by dealership owner, Dave McGrath, in case the key fobs stolen Sunday were used to try to take more cars overnight."Between 12 to 12:30 that night our off duty police officer observed a white Audi with five individuals driving near the dealership at a very slow pace," said P4 Security Solutions Exec. Vice President Steve Vitale.Also heard on the video recorded in the P4 security vehicle, "911, what is your location? Hi, I'm an off-duty police officer that's working at the Acura dealership in Libertyville on Route 21, can you let units in the area know that a white Audi sedan, they're coming back...they're activating the key fob.""Our officer was able to take a look at the license plate and call it into the police in real time," said Vitale. "His job is to protect people and property at that dealership. It was not to chase them, or not to engage them. The job was to get the information or relay that to the police department, so the police could actually go and engage those individuals."In a statement to the I-Team, McGrath says he appreciates the support they have received from both P4 and Libertyville PD.Some have criticized the uptick of businesses and neighborhoods hiring private security. P4 said they are not meant to take the place of police."Security is to be a deterrent. We want to prevent crimes," said Paul Ohm, P4 Security Solutions Exec. Vice President. "That's what we're really here for."Libertyville police said one of the stolen cars was recovered in good shape in Lake County. No arrests have been made.