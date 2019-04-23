Car goes into Jackson Park Outer Harbor after driver loses control

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver lost control of his car which plunged into Jackson Park Outer Harbor Monday night, but he was able to escape.

Fire officials said the driver was able to jump out of the car before it went into the water near South 66th Street and Lake Shore Drive.

The driver was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and is expected to be okay. It was not immediately known what caused him to lose control of the car and drive into the harbor.
