Chicago crash: 2 critically injured after car slams into Cragin restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were critically injured after their car crashed into a restaurant in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.A 28-year-old man driving a Honda Accord with a 20-year-old man as his passenger crashed into the side of the restaurant in the 5200-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 4:04 a.m., police said.Both the driver and passenger were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. Police said Area Five detectives are investigating and citations are pending.