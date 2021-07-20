Chicago crash: 2 critically injured after car slams into Cragin restaurant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were critically injured after their car crashed into a restaurant in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man driving a Honda Accord with a 20-year-old man as his passenger crashed into the side of the restaurant in the 5200-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 4:04 a.m., police said.


Both the driver and passenger were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. Police said Area Five detectives are investigating and citations are pending.
