Chicago man has car stolen twice in 3 hours: 'Luck is on my side'

Corey Simon says his car was stolen twice within three hours in Chicago. Chicago police helped him get it back, twice, but he's still in disbelief.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Corey Simon almost couldn't believe it himself.

"I mean, who gets their car stolen two times in three hours," he asked aloud.

First, a brazen daylight car theft, right from the auto shop. Simon said it happened Monday when he took his 2017 Jaguar SUV for an oil change.

A dark four-door vehicle drives up, two people in masks exit, then enter the bay where Simon's car had its hood up. They closed it up, hopped in, and took off.

"Masked individuals came in and just took the car and hijacked it," Simon said.

Simon called police - they were there in minutes - and showed them the GPS tracker on the car.

"We found it on the west side of Chicago," he said.

His Jaguar went from Bucktown to the 2600-block of W. Madison in East Garfield Park.

CPD escorted him to his vehicle. Simon got his car back and took it to his local gas station to fill up, then, "I got out of my car, filled up with gas, and in hopped another individual that stole my car and drove off."

He says within a three-hour span, his car was stolen twice. He said he left it running while filing up at the gas station.

"Gone in 60 seconds or less," he said. "The nozzle was in the tank, gas was flying everywhere."

This time the car went from the 2300 block of West Fullerton in Bucktown to Douglas Park.

"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"

Chicago police were able to recover his car again. Simon said there were stolen plates on it by the time they'd gotten it back the second time, and that he's grateful for the quick work of police.

"Just a life lesson that we all need to be careful of our surroundings and just be smart and diligent," he said.

As for his friends and family?

"They're telling me to buy some lottery tickets at this point," he said. "Luck is on my side just hopefully it'll be good luck this time."