Chicago car stolen outside River North business with dogs inside; $5K reward offered

Chicago police are searching for a car stolen near Wells and Huron in River North with two dogs inside; a $5K reward is being offered.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old woman whose car was stolen with her beloved dogs inside Thursday afternoon in River North is offering a reward for their safe return.

"I checked out and walked out and they were gone. I just miss my dogs so much. I just want my dogs back. I don't care about the car. I don't care about anything," Kayla Walker said later Thursday.

She said she left her car locked and running while she ran into a store near Wells and Huron streets about 3 p.m.

When she came out, her car, with her dogs inside, a maltipoo and a schitzu mix, named Karmen and Franklin, were gone.

She said the thieves climbed through the sunroof to get into the vehicle, and she had her keys with her.

Walker is now offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding her pets.