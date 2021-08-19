chicago archdiocese

Cardinal Cupich instructs Chicago Archdiocese priests not to give parishioners vaccine exemptions

Pope Francis vaccine: Catholic church leader urged all to get vaccinated
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago priests told not to give parishioners vaccine exemptions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a message to priests in the Chicago Archdiocese Wednesday about Catholics and the COVID vaccine.

He said religious exemptions for the vaccine go against church teachings, and priests should not provide them to parishioners.

In the letter, Cupich said the Catholic Church supports the vaccine, adding it promotes the common good.

RELATED: Cardinal Cupich leads COVID vaccine push after Catholic Church controversy
EMBED More News Videos



Pope Francis joined with cardinals from the Americas Wednesday in a public service announcement, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"In this time, the best response is to be vaccinated, as a sign of charity, as a true expression of how we live out that great commandment, not only to love God but to love our neighbor," said Bishop Robert Casey, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoriver northblase cupichvatican citypope franciscatholic churchcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO ARCHDIOCESE
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Century-old parish holds final mass in Rogers Park
Chicago Catholic schools returning to 'near normal' operations
Pastor emeritus at Chicago church cleared of sex abuse accusations
TOP STORIES
CPD Officer French services continue with funeral; thousands expected
Officer Ella French's wounded partner speaks from hospital
Career criminal accused of trying to kill CPD officer calls I-Team
How AI-powered tech landed Chicago man in jail with scant evidence
CTU, CPS at 'impasse' over schools reopening, union says
With no beds, hospitals ship COVID patients to far-off cities
Special ed teacher killed in Dan Ryan shooting crossfire
Show More
Garth Brooks cancels tour dates due to COVID surge
'Clark After Dark' returns to River North Thursday
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australia supermarket
Boy, 7, shot in stomach in East Ukrainian Village
1 hurt in I-94 shooting near 27th St.
More TOP STORIES News