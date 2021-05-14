amazon

Amazon hiring for 3,800 Illinois positions before summer shopping season

Jobs hiring Chicago: Positions include benefits, COVID vaccine incentive
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Amazon hiring for nearly 4K IL positions before summer shopping season

Amazon is trying to fill 3,800 new jobs in Illinois before the summer shopping season.

The company is offering an average starting wage of at least $17 an hour, plus benefits and an additional $100 to new hires who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 are also possible.

The benefits include health, vision and dental insurance; 401K with 50% company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and access to Amazon's Career Choice program, which prepays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

In 2020, Amazon added over 15,000 new employees to its operations in the state, bringing the total number of employees in Illinois to over 36,000, a 72% increase over the previous year, the company said.

RELATED: Chicago restaurants, hotels looking for workers as they reopen

As a company, Amazon announced it is hiring 75,000 full- and part-time jobs across its operations in advance of the summer shopping season.

Job openings are in fulfillment centers and transportation.

You can apply on the Amazon jobs website, visit amazon.com/chicagohourlyjobs or text "Chicago Now 9" to 77088 for job alerts.
