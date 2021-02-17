Careers

Are you falling out of love with your job?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you falling out of love with your job?

It may be the weather, or perhaps the 11 months spent at home. Or maybe your job just isn't the right fit for you anymore.

Jessica Schaeffer of the LaSalle Network spoked with ABC7 Chicago about important differentiations and signs to look for to identify whether you're burned out or have fallen out of love with your job.

She also talks about the steps you can take to try to rekindle the work flame if you want to keep your job, instead of setting back out into the world of job hunting.
