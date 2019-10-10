Careers

Best Buy holding nationwide hiring event Thursday for seasonal workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for some extra holiday cash? You might be able to land a job this weekend.

Best Buy announced they will be hiring thousands of season workers for the holiday season.

The retailer is holding a nationwide hiring fair Thursday, October 10. Interested applicants can go to any Best Buy location from Noon - 7 p.m. to apply.

Event Details: Best Buy hiring event
Date: Thursday, October 10

Time: Noon- 7 p.m.
Location: Any Best Buy retailer

The company said qualified applicants could receive on-the-spot job offers.

Target will also be holding a hiring event in Chicago this weekend.
