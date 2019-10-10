CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for some extra holiday cash? You might be able to land a job this weekend.
Best Buy announced they will be hiring thousands of season workers for the holiday season.
RELATED: UPS hiring 5,000 seasonal employees in Chicago ahead of holiday shopping season
The retailer is holding a nationwide hiring fair Thursday, October 10. Interested applicants can go to any Best Buy location from Noon - 7 p.m. to apply.
RELATED: Amazon holding job fairs across US, including Chicago, as it looks to fill 30,000 openings
Event Details: Best Buy hiring event
Date: Thursday, October 10
Time: Noon- 7 p.m.
Location: Any Best Buy retailer
RELATED: Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
The company said qualified applicants could receive on-the-spot job offers.
Target will also be holding a hiring event in Chicago this weekend.
Best Buy holding nationwide hiring event Thursday for seasonal workers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More