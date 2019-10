Best Buy holding nationwide hiring event Thursday for seasonal workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for some extra holiday cash? You might be able to land a job this weekend.Best Buy announced they will be hiring thousands of season workers for the holiday season.The retailer is holding a nationwide hiring fair Thursday, October 10. Interested applicants can go to any Best Buy location from Noon - 7 p.m. to apply.Thursday, October 10Noon- 7 p.m.Any Best Buy retailerThe company said qualified applicants could receive on-the-spot job offers. Target will also be holding a hiring event in Chicago this weekend.