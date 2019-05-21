Chicago Department of Aviation hosting 2 job fairs this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Aviation is hosting two citywide job fairs this week for Chicago residents.
The job fairs will feature nearly 70 companies that operate at O'Hare and Midway airports.
The CDA said hundreds of full and part positions are available at the fair this year, including job with airport concessions, airlines, construction, freight handlers and other service providers.
More than 1,500 residents attended the CDA-sponsored job fairs last year.
The Concessions Career Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the O'Hare International Airport Terminal 2, lower baggage claim area.
The CDA Regional Community Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the JLM Abundant Life Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.
For more information, visit www.flychicago.com/community.
