Careers

Chicago Department of Aviation hosting 2 job fairs this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Aviation is hosting two citywide job fairs this week for Chicago residents.

The job fairs will feature nearly 70 companies that operate at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The CDA said hundreds of full and part positions are available at the fair this year, including job with airport concessions, airlines, construction, freight handlers and other service providers.

More than 1,500 residents attended the CDA-sponsored job fairs last year.

The Concessions Career Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the O'Hare International Airport Terminal 2, lower baggage claim area.

The CDA Regional Community Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the JLM Abundant Life Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.

For more information, visit www.flychicago.com/community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoeast garfield parko'harejob fairo'hare airportmidway airport
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff asks DCFS to investigate if hospital followed protocols in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case
Tuesday marks Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first full day in office
WATCH LIVE: 1 killed in Bishop Ford crash; IB lanes blocked
Man shot in Logan Square near Mayor Lightfoot's home
5G network security risks could accompany innovation when Chicago devices upgrade, experts say
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with morning rain Tuesday
Justice delayed: Suspect tracked down by I-Team in Skokie teen's murder on trial 27 years after crime
Show More
Dressbarn closing all of its 650 stores
Santa Anita horse deaths: 25th horse dies at track
Confirmed measles case in Chicago, officials release new details
Woman killed in Chatham double shooting, police say
Baby rhino born at Lincoln Park Zoo
More TOP STORIES News