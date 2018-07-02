Chicago kicks off One Summer Chicago youth jobs program

CHICAGO (WLS) --The city of Chicago kicked off Monday its One Summer Chicago youth jobs program.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said more than 32,000 summer jobs and internships will go to Chicago teens and young adults, ages 14-23, over the course of the summer at 2,000 work sites.
City officials said there will be a record number of jobs this summer, doubling the number of jobs from when the program first started in 2011.
CPD police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who also attended the kick-off event, said the jobs program a key part of the city's public safety strategy.
For more information, or to apply for One Summer Chicago, visit www.onesummerchicago.org