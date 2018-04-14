CAREERS

City of Chicago launches summer job and recreation fair for kids, young adults

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Chicagoans have the opportunity to take advantage of One Summer Chicago's thousands of summer jobs. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
There are tens of thousands of jobs available to young people all through the One Summer Chicago program.

It's the second largest jobs program in the nation with a lot to offer.

"There are so many jobs, there are hundreds of jobs, there's thousands actually, 30,000 opportunities that are going to be available this summer," said Deputy Commissioner of Youth Services Mary Ellen Messner.

Jobs that could be the foundation for the future for kids, including employment in child care, painting, gardening, working in government and more.

Dad Freeman Sallay brought his daughter to get things started.

"She can get out of my pocket so she can get a job and have something to do for the summer," Sallay said.

Once kids narrow their search, they will get the guidance they need to find a job that's best suited for them.

"I was looking at the library because it'll be a good opportunity for me," said student Latriya Sallay.

In order to apply, you have to be between 14 and 24 years old and live in Chicago.

Saturday was the first of three job resource fairs held by the city of Chicago. Families at the fair were also able to learn about camps, sports and recreational programs for young people ages 6 to 24.

Two more summer job resource fairs will take place the following Saturdays, April 21 and April 28.

The April 21 One Summer Chicago fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamilton Park at 513 West 72nd Street.

On April 28 it will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Broadway Armory located at 5917 N. Broadway Street.

For more information call 311 or visit onesummerchicago.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerssummerjob fairjobscampteenchildrenDouglas ParkHamilton ParkEdgewaterChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Want to travel for free? Delta Air Lines to hire new flight attendants
Job: Staff Stagehand
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
More Careers
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News