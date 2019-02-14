CHICAGO (WLS) --In the spirit of Valentine's Day, we've got some expert advice this morning on how to fall back in love with your job. Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network stopped by ABC7's studios with tips to help you rekindle the flame:
Signs you've fallen out of love with your job:
o Bored with your day-to-day duties
o Don't participate in out of office events or happy hour
o You aren't bringing new ideas anymore or being challenged
o Don't care about personal appearance
o Negative attitude/can't do attitude
Tips to rekindle the flame:
o Most people go through ups and downs throughout their career - it's not always perfect all the time, but it's important to get yourself re-invigorated in your work when you notice becoming disengaged.
o Don't be afraid to speak up - chances are if you're feeling disengaged, your manager has probably noticed, so talk about it with them - what do you feel like your missing? Is there something you would like to do more of?
o Do you like your coworkers? Do you believe in the company's mission? Do you trust senior leadership? If the answer is yes, it may be that you just need to get inspired again, or you could be feeling burned out.
o If it's a no, it may mean it's time to move on, but talk it through with your manager - they may have additional responsibilities to give you or even the opportunity to try out a new role. You won't know until you ask.
o How you use your weeknights can have a big impact on how you feel at work.
o Try a new hobby or a workout class, or make plans to see friends - don't just do the "fun" things on the weekend because it's important to have something to look forward to after work.
For more information, check out www.lasallenetwork.com.