One Summer Chicago 2021 applications now being accepted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Summer Chicago job applications are now being accepted by the city.
The deadline to apply for one of the 21,000 available slots is Friday, June 11 at onesummerchicago.org.
The program will run from July 5 to August 13 and will include remote, socially distanced, and in-person options for youth and young adults from ages 13 to 24.
"One Summer Chicago is one of the greatest youth-serving programs in our city, supporting tens of thousands of our young people every year through opportunities to pursue to their passions," said Mayor Lightfoot. "We are excited to continue our Youth Service Corps program this year as youth have stepped up throughout the pandemic committing their time and talent to strengthening Chicago's communities."
