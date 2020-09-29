BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Thorntons gas stations is hosting a drive-thru hiring event Tuesday to find 50 new employees for 9 stores in and around Bensenville.
Thorntons said it is hiring full-time and part-time for in-store positions as guest service representatives and managers.
The gas station chain is seeking candidates with experience in restaurants, retail and hospitality who have held previous positions as customer service representatives, shift supervisor or manager.
Recruiters will be at the Thorntons location at 601 Route 83 in Bensenville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions about the positions and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
You can text a recruiter and find more information on the Thornton's drive-thru hiring event Facebook page.
Thorntons gas stations seeks to fill 50 jobs at Bensenville drive-thru hiring event
READY TO WORK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More