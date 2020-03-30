Careers

Tips for navigating job search, employment opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of people are out of work and more layoffs could be coming as the U.S. officials deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be a stressful time, with many people unsure of what to expect next in their employment.

Jessica Schaeffer, Senior Director, of the LaSalle Network stopped by ABC7 studios with tips on what you can do if you find yourself out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The LaSalle Network is a Chicago-based staffing agency with more than 20 years of experience matching job seekers with employers.

For more information on available resources please visit: www.thelasallenetwork.com.
