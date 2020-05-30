ChiTAG Young Inventor Challenge offers unique opportunity for kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ChiTAG Young Inventor Challenge gives kids an opportunity to work with heavy hitters from top toy companies.Nick Metzler is a former winner of the Young Inventor Challenge and joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday morning.His wins back in 2010 and 2011 as a teenager set him off into a life as a professional game inventor. He now works for Spin Master.This is the 14th year for the Young Inventor Challenge, in which heavy hitters from top toy companies mentor each entrant. There's even a Young Inventor Design Guide which walks parents and kids through the creative design process.It's open to children ages 6 to 18. Entrants create an original prototype toy or game.The deadline for entry is June 15, and winners will be announced July 1.Visitfor more information.