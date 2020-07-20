Police issue community alert after multiple carjackings reported in Chatham on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about multiple carjackings reported in recent weeks in Chatham on the South Side.In each incident, victims were approached by a group of four-six males, while they parking their vehicles or pulled into gas stations. The suspects then pulled out guns and demanded their vehicles and property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.In two of the incidents shots were fired but no injuries were reported.Chicago police said the group has been described as younger teens between the ages of 10-17.*7200 Block of South Champlain Ave., Wednesday, June 23, 2020 at 08:30 PM*8000 Block of South Indiana, Thursday, July 09, 2020 at 12:10 AM*9200 Block of South Kingston, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 05:40PM*8700 Block of South Stoney Island, July 15, 2020 at 04:02 AM*7500 Block of South Wabash, July 15, 2020 at 05:25 PM*9100 Block of South Essex, July 16, 2020 at 07:26 PM*7300 Block of South Chappel, July 16, 2020 at 09:05 PM*8800 Block of South Luella, July 17, 2020 at 01:55 PM*8900 Block of South Euclid, July 17, 2020 at 02:40 PM*9100 Block of South Jeffrey, July 17, 2020 at 04:52 PM*9100 Block of South Euclid, July 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM*8600 Block of South Constance, July 18, 2020 at 05:52 AM*9300 Block of South Paxton,, July 18, 2020 at 06:00 AM*9300 Block of South Essex, July 18, 2020 at 06:52PM*1600 Block of East 92nd Pl., July 18, 2020 at 06:57 PM*8100 Block of South Indiana, July 18, 2020 at 10:21 PMAlways be aware of your surroundings.If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limps, etc).Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.If you have any information, contact Bureau of Detectives - Vehicle Hijacking Task Force at (312) 745-4489.