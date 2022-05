CHICAGO (WLS) -- A south suburban elementary school was evacuated Thursday after police said someone called in a bomb threat.Calumet City police spokesperson Sean Howard said someone called Carol Moseley Braun Elementary School Thursday morning to say there was a bomb inside the school.Students and staff were evacuated. Police and bomb-sniffing dogs searched the grounds, but found nothing.The all-clear was given and students and staff were allowed back into the building shortly after noon.