Family of man killed in Carol Stream police shooting demands full video of incident be released

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a new response Monday morning from the family of a man killed earlier this month in a Carol Stream police shooting.

Late last week, they were able to view some bodycam footage of the incident.

The family of Isaac Goodlow said they are devastated by what they saw and heard on police body camera videos.

Goodlow was shot and killed by police in Carol Stream on Feb. 3.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call at the Villagebrook Apartments that morning.

Goodlow's family said he was shot in the chest after police said he allegedly threw something at officers.

The family said he suffered from bipolar disorder, and they believe he was having a mental health crisis at the time.

Goodlow's family said they have now been able to view video of the incident, and they released a statement, saying:

"The family's worse fears were confirmed during the viewing of the manicured, redacted and heavily edited video they were allowed to see on February 9th. Nevertheless, it was abundantly clear that the Carol Stream Police officers, whose faces and identities were withheld, acted with depraved hearts, recklessly and in violation of Isaac's constitutional rights when they shot and murdered an unarmed Black man while he was quietly in the bedroom of his own apartment.



"The family demands the full and unredacted videos be immediately released to the public and that the Village of Carol Stream and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office take immediate steps to hold the Carol Stream Police Department and its officers accountable. The family is devastated by what they saw and heard on the police body-cam videos. Further, the family anxiously awaits the results of the internal investigation by the Public Integrity Unit of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and demands the full truth be told about Isaac's murder at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him. The family of Isaac Goodlow III demands those who committed these heinous acts be prosecuted to the ends of justice and will not be silent or rest until those responsible are held to account."

The village of Carol Stream has said previously that they desire to proceed in a transparent manner, and they said they remain committed to sharing the most relevant video footage with the public as soon as possible.