Family of man killed in Carol Stream police shooting hires lawyer

Issac Goodlow's family has hired an attorney after he was killed in a shooting by Carol Stream police at Villagebrook Apartments.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a man shot to death in a Carol Stream home Saturday is expected to speak at a news conference Monday morning.

Isaac Goodlow's family will be joined by their lawyer to talk about this weekend's deadly shooting involving a police officer:

The incident happened early Saturday morning when police responded to a domestic violence call at the Villagebrook Apartments in the 200-block of east St. Charles Road.

Police said they encountered what they refer to as a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation that resulted in officers firing their weapons at Goodlow.

RELATED: Carol Stream police shoot, kill man while responding to domestic violence call; family seeks justice

His family said he was shot in the chest and later died after he allegedly threw something at police.

"He didn't deserve that," Bonnie Pigram, Goodlow's mother, said. "He was a good kid a good young man he was and all his nephews and nieces loved him"

The DuPage County states attorney is now handling this case and use of force is being investigated. Officers were wearing body cameras that are being reviewed.

The family's press conference is set for 11 a.m.